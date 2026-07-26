California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,418 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 505,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $750,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 147.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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