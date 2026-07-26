California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,630 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Brunswick worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 156.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,304 shares of the company's stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brunswick by 3,862.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,376 shares of the company's stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the company's stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.07.

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Brunswick Trading Up 0.4%

BC opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is -83.81%.

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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