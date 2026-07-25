California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.26 Million Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,656 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of SharkNinja worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company's stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SharkNinja by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,140 shares of the company's stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $3,603,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 14.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 14.2% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the company's stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.12 and a fifty-two week high of $156.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.68.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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