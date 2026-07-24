California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 71.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 513.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $36.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.41.

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Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36. The business had revenue of $995.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.53 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Western Alliance Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO Ben Mucha sold 5,946 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $481,626.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,285. The trade was a 63.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company's stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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