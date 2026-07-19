California Public Employees Retirement System Has $177.69 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,114 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Vertiv worth $177,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $288.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.39. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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