California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.80 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 121,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Further Reading

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