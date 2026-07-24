California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Aramark worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aramark from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Trading Up 0.5%

Aramark stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aramark has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $58.68.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Aramark's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aramark's payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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