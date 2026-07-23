California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.85 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock worth $320,806,000 after buying an additional 165,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,261,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company's stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $3,514,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 81,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $354.14 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $324.64 and its 200 day moving average is $316.56. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.49 and a 12-month high of $361.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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