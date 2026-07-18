California Public Employees Retirement System Has $261.29 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637,984 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 758,319 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Marvell Technology worth $261,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,517,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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