California Public Employees Retirement System Has $284.42 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 603,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Charles Schwab worth $284,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Charles Schwab estimates update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Charles Schwab to $6.34 per share from $6.16 and boosted FY2027 EPS to $7.64, signaling stronger profit expectations than the current consensus. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Analyst revisions and earnings preview

Multiple recent articles say SCHW is drawing attention as investors look ahead to its June-quarter results, with rising earnings optimism and valuation commentary suggesting the shares may still have upside. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Liz Ann Sonders interview

Schwab strategist Liz Ann Sonders discussed rebalancing, sector rotation, and semiconductor positioning; while useful market commentary, it does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted ongoing challenges around organic growth and hiring, which is informative for the wealth-management business but not an immediate stock catalyst. RIA benchmarking survey

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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