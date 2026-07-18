California Public Employees Retirement System Has $343.10 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,489 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System's holdings in Booking were worth $343,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Booking from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Trending Headlines about Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking Holdings with an “outperform” rating and a $211 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and suggesting Wall Street still sees room for the stock to recover. Wedbush initiates coverage on Booking

Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking Holdings with an rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and suggesting Wall Street still sees room for the stock to recover. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Booking to $10.39 from $10.42 , a small reduction but still close to the consensus estimate of $10.43 , so the change was not a major earnings shock.

Erste Group slightly lowered its for Booking to from , a small reduction but still close to the consensus estimate of , so the change was not a major earnings shock. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles noted that Booking fell more than the broader market, indicating traders were selling the stock alongside a weaker tape and possibly taking profits after its strong run. Why Booking Holdings fell more than broader market

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $181.68 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average is $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.14 and a one year high of $231.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $10,229,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 425,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Read More

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