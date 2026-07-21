California Public Employees Retirement System Has $36.99 Million Holdings in Corpay, Inc $CPAY

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,126 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Corpay worth $36,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Corpay by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Corpay Price Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $368.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.61. Corpay, Inc has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $374.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091 over the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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