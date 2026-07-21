California Public Employees Retirement System Has $43.56 Million Stock Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,118 shares of the company's stock after selling 276,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Roblox worth $43,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $749,470.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,294,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,213,709.97. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $763,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,240,722.24. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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