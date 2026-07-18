California Public Employees Retirement System Has $563.99 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987,484 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of GE Aerospace worth $563,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GE opened at $348.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $254.66 and a one year high of $382.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $336.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.33.

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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