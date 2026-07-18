California Public Employees Retirement System Has $563.99 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987,484 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of GE Aerospace worth $563,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace beat Q2 estimates, posting $2.02 EPS on $12.63 billion in revenue, and raised its FY 2026 outlook to $7.65-$7.85 EPS, signaling stronger profit, cash flow, and demand momentum. Article: GE Aerospace lifts 2026 forecast as airlines keep up maintenance spending
- Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted resilient commercial services and maintenance demand, which supports the company’s longer-term earnings power and helped analysts say the stock may still have room to run. Article: GE Q2 Earnings Call Points to a Higher 2026 Ceiling
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $435 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing the view that fundamentals remain strong after earnings.
- Positive Sentiment: The CFM LEAP 1B durability kit was approved, a product and aftermarket development that may help support future engine service revenue. Article: GE Aerospace Says CFM Leap 1B Durability Kit Approved
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Larry Culp said there are “no victory laps,” suggesting management sees execution and supply chain issues as the main challenge even after a record quarter. Article: GE Aerospace Has a Record Quarter. Larry Culp Says 'No Victory Laps'
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that backlog remains huge, but slowing order growth and ongoing delivery constraints are tempering enthusiasm and keeping valuation concerns in focus. Article: GE boosts profit outlook but stock falls as booming order growth cools
- Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because investors appear to be taking profits after a strong run and are worried the valuation is already rich, even with the improved guidance. Article: GE Aerospace Q2 earnings top estimates as commercial services drive growth
GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of GE opened at $348.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $254.66 and a one year high of $382.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $336.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.33.
Get Our Latest Report on GE
About GE Aerospace
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GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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