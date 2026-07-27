California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.43 Million Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,067 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,448 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Joby Aviation worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOBY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.64.

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Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.1%

JOBY stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 22.06 and a quick ratio of 22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.71. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 1,232.62% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $210,327.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 710,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,281.88. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 15,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $140,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 239,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,865.32. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,580 shares of company stock worth $12,172,117. Company insiders own 20.35% of the company's stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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