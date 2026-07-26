California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.29 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,727 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 928 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.2%

ANF stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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