California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,253 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of United Bankshares worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Advisortrust Partners LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,254 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,631 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Bankshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Bankshares reported Q2 2026 EPS of $0.95, topping the $0.89 consensus estimate and improving from $0.85 a year ago, while revenue of $323.82 million also came in above expectations. Article Title

United Bankshares reported Q2 2026 EPS of $0.95, topping the $0.89 consensus estimate and improving from $0.85 a year ago, while revenue of $323.82 million also came in above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q2 results were described as a sales surprise, reinforcing the idea that underlying business performance remains solid heading into the rest of the year. Article Title

The company’s Q2 results were described as a sales surprise, reinforcing the idea that underlying business performance remains solid heading into the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Hovde Group raised its price target on UBSI from $49 to $50, signaling slightly improved valuation expectations even though the rating stayed at “market perform.” Article Title

Hovde Group raised its price target on UBSI from $49 to $50, signaling slightly improved valuation expectations even though the rating stayed at “market perform.” Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the stock asks whether UBSI is undervalued after Q2 earnings and completion of its buyback, which suggests investors are weighing earnings strength against already-positive sentiment. Article Title

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.07 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. United Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.58%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company's core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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