California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $13.31 Million in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Circle Internet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,761,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,544 shares of the company's stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 117,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the company's stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of CRCL opened at $62.48 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCL. Compass Point set a $62.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 56,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $4,660,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,342,316.47. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,034,396 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $85,720,396.52. Following the sale, the director owned 2,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,231.66. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,527 shares of company stock worth $155,711,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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