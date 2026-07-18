California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119,106 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,017,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Amphenol worth $394,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of APH stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here