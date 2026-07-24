California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 257,133 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arrowhead reported topline Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 results for plozasiran, with both studies meeting the primary endpoint of triglyceride reduction versus placebo; the drug also showed meaningful reductions in acute pancreatitis risk, which investors view as a major de-risking event. Article Title

Arrowhead reported topline Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 results for plozasiran, with both studies meeting the primary endpoint of triglyceride reduction versus placebo; the drug also showed meaningful reductions in acute pancreatitis risk, which investors view as a major de-risking event. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded favorably to the data, with Piper Sandler reaffirming an overweight rating and raising its price target to $126, and Morgan Stanley lifting its target to $120, reinforcing expectations for further upside if commercialization progresses. Article Title

Analysts responded favorably to the data, with Piper Sandler reaffirming an overweight rating and raising its price target to $126, and Morgan Stanley lifting its target to $120, reinforcing expectations for further upside if commercialization progresses. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Arrowhead’s stock move to a new 52-week high and described the plozasiran win as a validation of the company’s late-stage pipeline, with some commentary suggesting broader FDA approval and expanded commercialization potential. Article Title

Coverage highlighted Arrowhead’s stock move to a new 52-week high and described the plozasiran win as a validation of the company’s late-stage pipeline, with some commentary suggesting broader FDA approval and expanded commercialization potential. Neutral Sentiment: Additional reports noted that Arrowhead’s ARO-033 first-in-human trial showed early safety progress, which is constructive for the pipeline but less immediately important than the plozasiran catalyst. Article Title

Additional reports noted that Arrowhead’s ARO-033 first-in-human trial showed early safety progress, which is constructive for the pipeline but less immediately important than the plozasiran catalyst. Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific news was provided in the recent items, though one market note flagged that the stock’s valuation has run up sharply, which could make further gains more dependent on execution and regulatory follow-through. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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