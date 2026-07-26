California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,600,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 436,063 shares of the company's stock worth $79,643,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,490,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 63,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2,553.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,466 shares of the company's stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 47,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 4,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.94, for a total value of $1,029,604.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,604.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.09, for a total value of $7,922,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,867 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,938.03. This represents a 43.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 155,852 shares of company stock valued at $37,230,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $241.00 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $260.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.60.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.59% and a negative return on equity of 267.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.48.

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Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome's pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

Further Reading

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