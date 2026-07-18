California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,247,702 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,386,924 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,247,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Intel worth $546,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.72.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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