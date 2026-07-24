California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 173,450 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $16,897,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $703,500.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,240,160.94. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 3,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $638,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,866 shares in the company, valued at $15,015,682.04. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

TTM Technologies stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 2.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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