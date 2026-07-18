California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,847 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 48,892 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Dell Technologies worth $209,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $397.18 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,938,071.94. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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