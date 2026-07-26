California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,812 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,546 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Oklo worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oklo by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oklo news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,008,942.40. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,629 shares of company stock valued at $43,902,208. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

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Oklo Trading Down 8.4%

OKLO stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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