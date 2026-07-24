California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,652 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 97,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,590,848 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $208,226,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $2,133,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $84.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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