California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.40.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $112.90 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

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