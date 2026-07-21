California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,592 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Qnity Electronics worth $39,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,226,626,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $385,057,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,375,735 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $518,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,617 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Q shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $177.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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