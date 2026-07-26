California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,640 Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,640 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,733 shares of the company's stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,235 shares of the company's stock worth $26,990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 695,464 shares of the company's stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 301,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 772,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,711,000 after purchasing an additional 318,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,672 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Gordon Haskett reissued an "accumulate" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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