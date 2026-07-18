California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 410,545 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478,266 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 410,545 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of International Business Machines worth $600,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:IBM opened at $212.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $263.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Argus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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