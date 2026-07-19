California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 664,814 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,330 shares of the company's stock after selling 664,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of American Electric Power worth $157,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $319,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.7% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,762 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company's stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Electric Power from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.52.

Read Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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