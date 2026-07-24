California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in IREN Limited $IREN

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 516,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,696,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of IREN at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc boosted its position in IREN by 14,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 4,440,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of IREN during the fourth quarter worth $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter valued at $137,075,000. Situational Awareness LP lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 1,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,870,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,835 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: IREN’s $2.8 billion in new AI cloud contracts and higher ARR target strengthen the company’s growth outlook and support the bull case for the stock.

IREN’s $2.8 billion in new AI cloud contracts and higher ARR target strengthen the company’s growth outlook and support the bull case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s increased AI capex forecast lifted investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure names, including IREN, improving sector momentum.

Alphabet’s increased AI capex forecast lifted investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure names, including IREN, improving sector momentum. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a Buy rating on IREN, adding analyst support after the contract announcement.

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a Buy rating on IREN, adding analyst support after the contract announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets focused on IREN’s shift from bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure, which reinforces the long-term narrative but did not add new company-specific catalysts.

Commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets focused on IREN’s shift from bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure, which reinforces the long-term narrative but did not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the recent rally, some articles noted IREN has been volatile, with the stock still down sharply over the past 30 and 90 days before the latest contract-driven rebound.

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 4.27. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company's fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 price objective on IREN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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