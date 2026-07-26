California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,099 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 47,842 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of BOX worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,921 shares of the software maker's stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in BOX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,029,407 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in BOX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 805,447 shares of the software maker's stock worth $24,091,000 after buying an additional 194,210 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BOX opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $159,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 115,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,933,619.44. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 23,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $592,051.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,381,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,470,983.04. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,201. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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