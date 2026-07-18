California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,498 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 265,644 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $231,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.74.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $358.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $368.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $290.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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