California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 172,667 Versant Corporation $VSNT

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Versant Corporation (NASDAQ:VSNT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Versant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Versant during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Versant in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Versant in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Versant in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Versant during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Versant Price Performance

NASDAQ VSNT opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. Versant Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Versant (NASDAQ:VSNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Versant Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Versant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Versant's payout ratio is 75.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Versant in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Arete Research raised Versant from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Versant from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Versant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Versant from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.80.

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Versant Profile

Versant Corporation is a provider of data management software. The Company designs, develops, markets and supports database management system products that companies use to solve data management and data integration issues. It also provides related product support, training and consulting services to assist users of the Company's products in developing and deploying software applications based on its products. The Company's Versant Object Database product is used primarily by enterprises, which have data management requirements, such as technology providers, telecommunications carriers, Government defense agencies, defense contractors, healthcare companies and companies in the financial services and transportation industries.

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