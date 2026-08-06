California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 145,045 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,799 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 145,045 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Avantor worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,456,859 shares of the company's stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 823,572 shares during the period. Brickwood Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6,891.9% in the fourth quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP now owns 3,184,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,504 shares during the period. Agman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 131,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 695,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 218,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avantor from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

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Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,200. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Further Reading

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