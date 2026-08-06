California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 23,817 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,770 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of GXO Logistics worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3,222,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,697,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697,409 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,648,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,168.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,218 shares of the company's stock worth $62,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,598,000. Finally, Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,250,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More GXO Logistics News

Here are the key news stories impacting GXO Logistics this week:

Positive Sentiment: GXO reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share , ahead of the $0.58 analyst consensus and up from $0.57 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $3.44 billion, marking the company’s strongest sales quarter in three years. GXO Logistics Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

GXO reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $0.58 analyst consensus and up from $0.57 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $3.44 billion, marking the company’s strongest sales quarter in three years. Positive Sentiment: North America was GXO’s fastest-growing market in the quarter, generating more than $782 million in revenue. The growth supports management’s strategy of expanding in higher-growth logistics markets. North America Becomes GXO’s Fastest-Growing Market

North America was GXO’s fastest-growing market in the quarter, generating more than in revenue. The growth supports management’s strategy of expanding in higher-growth logistics markets. Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting approximately 50 GXO IQ sites and $60 million in Wincanton synergies by year-end, offering potential support for automation-driven productivity and merger-related cost savings. GXO Outlines 2026 EPS and Synergy Targets

Management is targeting approximately and $60 million in Wincanton synergies by year-end, offering potential support for automation-driven productivity and merger-related cost savings. Neutral Sentiment: GXO maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.95 to $3.15 , compared with the $3.06 consensus estimate. The midpoint is close to expectations, limiting the outlook’s upside surprise.

GXO maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of , compared with the $3.06 consensus estimate. The midpoint is close to expectations, limiting the outlook’s upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $3.44 billion fell short of the $3.46 billion consensus estimate. The small miss, combined with the lack of a stronger forecast raise, appears to have outweighed the EPS beat for investors. GXO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded GXO Logistics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of GXO stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.46 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.96%.GXO Logistics's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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