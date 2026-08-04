California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 58,207 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,477 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 58,207 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Aramark worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aramark from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARMK

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aramark has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $58.68.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Aramark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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