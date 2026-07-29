California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,648 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 22,240 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Lowe's Companies worth $198,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:LOW opened at $218.17 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $215.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.73. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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