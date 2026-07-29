California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693,281 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 158,235 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Walmart worth $831,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.65.

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Walmart Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $900.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.42 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company's fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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