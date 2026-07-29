Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Walmart logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693,281 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 158,235 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Walmart worth $831,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $900.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.42 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company's fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Walmart is attracting more higher-income customers through low prices, faster delivery and a broader product assortment. This could support sales growth and strengthen its competitive position beyond its traditional value-focused customer base. Can Walmart Sustain Gains Among Higher-Income Customers?
  • Positive Sentiment: Walmart is using artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than selling AI products directly. Its scale, strong recent earnings and analyst Buy ratings support the view that technology could enhance profitability over time. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It
  • Neutral Sentiment: Walmart recently outperformed the broader market during a trading session, indicating continued momentum, although the report provides no new company-specific catalyst. Walmart Beats Stock Market Upswing
  • Neutral Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart on the Fortune Global 500 revenue ranking, ending Walmart’s 12-year run at No. 1. The change highlights Amazon’s expanding scale and Walmart’s intense competition in retail and ecommerce, but it does not directly alter Walmart’s earnings outlook. Amazon Tops Fortune Global 500 List
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn that Walmart may be expensive after its substantial five-year return. A discounted cash-flow analysis suggests the stock trades above intrinsic value, while a reported salad recall adds a potential near-term reputational and operational risk. Walmart Stock Could Be Pricey After the Salad Recall
  • Negative Sentiment: Another valuation review says Walmart’s durable scale advantage is not enough to offset an elevated share price relative to projected forward earnings, limiting upside if growth slows. Walmart Is at $108: Why Investors Should Pause

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Walmart Right Now?

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines