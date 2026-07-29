California State Teachers Retirement System Has $153.97 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703,337 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 31,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.27% of ONEOK worth $153,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

Trending Headlines about ONEOK

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: ONEOK reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at $1.07 per share , maintaining an annualized payout of $4.28. The commitment supports the stock’s income appeal, particularly as midstream companies continue to generate strong free cash flow that can fund dividends and buybacks. ONEOK affirms dividend ahead of earnings Midstream and MLP free cash flow

ONEOK reaffirmed its quarterly dividend at , maintaining an annualized payout of $4.28. The commitment supports the stock’s income appeal, particularly as midstream companies continue to generate strong free cash flow that can fund dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Valuation coverage argues that OKE remains reasonably priced after delivering a roughly 126% total return over five years , with discounted-cash-flow and market-multiple estimates placing fair value above the recent share price. Zacks also identifies the company as attractive for momentum and long-term growth-oriented investors. ONEOK valuation analysis ONEOK momentum stock analysis

Valuation coverage argues that OKE remains reasonably priced after delivering a roughly , with discounted-cash-flow and market-multiple estimates placing fair value above the recent share price. Zacks also identifies the company as attractive for momentum and long-term growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect earnings to grow, but ONEOK’s consensus analyst rating remains “Hold,” suggesting limited conviction ahead of the report. Investors will be watching results and management guidance for confirmation of the growth outlook. ONEOK consensus rating

Analysts expect earnings to grow, but ONEOK’s consensus analyst rating remains suggesting limited conviction ahead of the report. Investors will be watching results and management guidance for confirmation of the growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading showed OKE weakening even as the broader market rose. Zacks also noted that the company lacks the two key indicators typically associated with a likely earnings beat, increasing near-term event risk. ONEOK previously reported quarterly EPS below consensus, making the upcoming earnings release especially important. ONEOK earnings expectations

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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