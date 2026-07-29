California State Teachers Retirement System Has $184.61 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,686 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 36,445 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Danaher worth $184,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,299,528 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $625,591,000 after buying an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DHR opened at $199.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.22. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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