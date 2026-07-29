California State Teachers Retirement System Has $201.19 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 77,660 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $201,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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