California State Teachers Retirement System Has $266.80 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 40,972 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $266,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,140. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Gilead and only modestly reduced its price target to $165 from $166, implying substantial potential upside based on the recent trading level. The endorsement supports sentiment toward Gilead’s valuation and outlook. Benzinga analyst update

Morgan Stanley maintained an rating on Gilead and only modestly reduced its price target to $165 from $166, implying substantial potential upside based on the recent trading level. The endorsement supports sentiment toward Gilead’s valuation and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Gilead’s shares outperformed the market during the latest session, suggesting investors may be responding to the company’s defensive profile, strong profitability and established product portfolio. Its most recent reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, providing a supportive backdrop. Gilead Sciences outperforms the market

Gilead’s shares outperformed the market during the latest session, suggesting investors may be responding to the company’s defensive profile, strong profitability and established product portfolio. Its most recent reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, providing a supportive backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Broader biopharmaceutical industry developments, including digital bioprocessing and prediction-market discussions related to drug research, do not appear to create a direct near-term catalyst for Gilead. Bioprocessing Summit 2026

Broader biopharmaceutical industry developments, including digital bioprocessing and prediction-market discussions related to drug research, do not appear to create a direct near-term catalyst for Gilead. Negative Sentiment: Zacks expects Gilead to report a decline in upcoming earnings and says the company lacks the combination of positive earnings revisions and estimates typically associated with a likely earnings beat. This could limit upside or increase volatility ahead of the results. Gilead earnings expectations

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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