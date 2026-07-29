California State Teachers Retirement System Has $274.65 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675,057 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 67,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Abbott Laboratories worth $274,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and raised guidance support investor confidence. Abbott reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60 and expects third-quarter EPS of $1.38-$1.46. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Abbott Raised Its Profit Forecast

Abbott reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60 and expects third-quarter EPS of $1.38-$1.46. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives provide multiple expansion paths. Abbott is investing in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices through new product launches and acquisitions, giving investors several potential sources of future sales growth. Abbott Rides Key Diabetes, Oncology and Heart Care Innovation Trends

Abbott is investing in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices through new product launches and acquisitions, giving investors several potential sources of future sales growth. Positive Sentiment: New colorectal cancer screening rights strengthen Abbott’s diagnostics portfolio. Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-cleared SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, particularly among Americans overdue for testing, although commercial adoption will determine the financial impact. FDA Approves Freenome’s SimpleScreen CRC Test

Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-cleared SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, particularly among Americans overdue for testing, although commercial adoption will determine the financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but see limited valuation upside. UBS lowered its ABT price target from $135 to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from the referenced trading level. Another analysis noted that Abbott’s earnings setup has improved, but its elevated valuation could constrain returns. UBS Abbott Price Target Update

UBS lowered its ABT price target from $135 to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from the referenced trading level. Another analysis noted that Abbott’s earnings setup has improved, but its elevated valuation could constrain returns. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and litigation concerns remain overhangs. Despite the earnings beat and improved outlook, investors continue to monitor legal risks and whether projected growth will justify Abbott’s premium earnings multiple. Abbott Fell as Guidance and Litigation Concerns Overshadowed Growth

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ABT opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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