California State Teachers Retirement System Has $467.30 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,022,626 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 150,265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cisco Systems worth $467,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after buying an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $375,388,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $455.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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