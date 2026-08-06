California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,948 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of AutoNation worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $202.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.45.

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AutoNation Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:AN opened at $215.68 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.62 and a 12 month high of $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

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