California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.57 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,349 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,171,385 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $337,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,610 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $174,144,000 after buying an additional 143,125 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 105.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,884 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $136,574,000 after buying an additional 1,700,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,394 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $75,468,000 after buying an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,056,427 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $58,423,000 after buying an additional 514,127 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Murphy Oil from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MUR

More Murphy Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 33.5% year over year to approximately $926.3 million, exceeding the roughly $888.5 million analyst consensus. Net income attributable to Murphy increased to $232.2 million from $22.3 million a year earlier, while reported diluted EPS reached $1.59 versus $0.16. Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 33.5% year over year to approximately $926.3 million, exceeding the roughly $888.5 million analyst consensus. Net income attributable to Murphy increased to $232.2 million from $22.3 million a year earlier, while reported diluted EPS reached $1.59 versus $0.16. Positive Sentiment: Production totaled 169,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, at the upper end of company guidance, indicating solid operational execution. Murphy also reported an oil discovery at the Bubale-1X exploration well offshore Côte d’Ivoire, potentially supporting future production growth. Murphy Oil Q2 Net Income Rises to $232 Million

Production totaled 169,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, at the upper end of company guidance, indicating solid operational execution. Murphy also reported an oil discovery at the Bubale-1X exploration well offshore Côte d’Ivoire, potentially supporting future production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company paid $50 million in quarterly dividends and ended June with approximately $2.48 billion of liquidity, including $480 million in cash, providing financial flexibility.

The company paid $50 million in quarterly dividends and ended June with approximately $2.48 billion of liquidity, including $480 million in cash, providing financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Results were mixed against estimates: Zacks calculated EPS at $1.55 versus its $1.51 consensus, while another consensus measure was $1.57, implying a modest miss. The differing estimates may explain the muted investor reaction despite strong revenue growth. Murphy Oil Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Results were mixed against estimates: Zacks calculated EPS at $1.55 versus its $1.51 consensus, while another consensus measure was $1.57, implying a modest miss. The differing estimates may explain the muted investor reaction despite strong revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Murphy Oil raised its full-year capital-expenditure midpoint from $1.25 billion to $1.55 billion. The additional investment could pressure free cash flow and may be weighing on the stock, even though it is intended to support production and exploration.

Murphy Oil raised its full-year capital-expenditure midpoint from $1.25 billion to $1.55 billion. The additional investment could pressure free cash flow and may be weighing on the stock, even though it is intended to support production and exploration. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity showed sales of Murphy Oil shares by two senior vice presidents, with no reported insider purchases in the past six months. While not necessarily fundamental, the selling may add to investor caution.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.50. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Murphy Oil's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Murphy Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.29%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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