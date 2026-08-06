California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,186 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $325.78 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.31 and a 1 year high of $382.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 54.82% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $378.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $361.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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