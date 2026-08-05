California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,794 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of JBT Marel worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBTM. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in JBT Marel by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 254 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JBT Marel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in JBT Marel by 49.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JBT Marel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company's stock.

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JBT Marel Stock Performance

JBT Marel stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.07). JBT Marel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.89%.The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. JBT Marel's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price objective on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.67.

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More JBT Marel News

Here are the key news stories impacting JBT Marel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 5% year over year to $981 million, while orders reached $1.03 billion, backlog stood at $1.54 billion and book-to-bill was 1.05x. Protein Solutions revenue rose 11% to $467 million. JBT Marel Q2 revenue rises 5 percent to $981 million

Second-quarter revenue increased 5% year over year to $981 million, while orders reached $1.03 billion, backlog stood at $1.54 billion and book-to-bill was 1.05x. Protein Solutions revenue rose 11% to $467 million. Positive Sentiment: JBT Marel outlined a plan to generate approximately $25 million to $30 million in annual savings by 2028 and target a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin, offering a potential longer-term profitability catalyst. JBT Marel targets 20 percent adjusted EBITDA margin in 2028

JBT Marel outlined a plan to generate approximately $25 million to $30 million in annual savings by 2028 and target a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin, offering a potential longer-term profitability catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA rose to $168 million, or a 17.1% margin. Year-to-date operating cash flow was $221 million and free cash flow was $179 million, while the company repurchased about 200,000 shares during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $168 million, or a 17.1% margin. Year-to-date operating cash flow was $221 million and free cash flow was $179 million, while the company repurchased about 200,000 shares during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, with revenue expected at approximately $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion, and reiterated its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance. JBT Marel Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Management maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, with revenue expected at approximately $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion, and reiterated its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.95, below the $2.02 analyst consensus, even though it improved from $1.49 a year earlier. The earnings and revenue release therefore disappointed investors. JBT Marel Q2 earnings and revenues miss estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.95, below the $2.02 analyst consensus, even though it improved from $1.49 a year earlier. The earnings and revenue release therefore disappointed investors. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $7.85 to $8.35 is close to, but slightly below, the roughly $8.28 analyst expectation at the midpoint. GAAP EPS guidance was reduced to $4.20-$4.70 to reflect a second-quarter impairment charge, adding pressure to the stock.

JBT Marel Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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